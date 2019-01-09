Hamas calls for delegitimising, prosecuting PA President Abbas

The Hamas leader and Member of Parliament Salah al-Bardawil called for “delegitimising and prosecuting the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.”

During the Palestinian National Council’s session held on Wednesday, al-Bardawil stressed that Abbas’ term in office expired in 2009 and that the PA President lacks political and legal eligibility.

Al-Bardawil added that the “Constitutional Court” was formed to seize control over the Palestinian judiciary system and was exploited [by Mahmoud Abbas] for politically-motivated purposes.

The PLC deputy considered slashing the salaries of Gaza’s public servants a “crime punishable by laws.”

Al-Badawil urged all world’s parliaments to boycott any Abbas-formed delegations.